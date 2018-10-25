ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Begins In Maryland
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have a new Machado in the organization after agreeing to terms with four international players.

Gilbert Machado is a 17-year-old from Venezuela, described by Orioles director of player development Brian Graham as “a natural shortstop with plus defensive skills and athleticism.”

Baltimore enjoyed success with another Machado, Manny, who thrived at third base and shortstop before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July. Manny and Gilbert are not related.

The other international players agreeing to terms on Thursday were: outfielder Kevin Infante, 18, of Cuba; outfielder Angel Gomez, 17, out of Venezuela; and right-handed pitcher Kevin LaRoche, of the Domincan Republic.

Graham said Infante is a right-handed-hitting corner outfielder who also can play second base.

