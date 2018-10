BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halloween is right around the corner and Starbucks is getting into the spooky spirit with a new frappuccino.

“The Witch’s Brew” is a limited drink that has a base of a purple creme frappuccino, then a swirl of green Chia seeds.

Starbucks tops off this drink with vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of green powder.

The creepy coffee concoction is available now and lasts as long as supplies do.

