BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police say they are investigating the suspicious death of an infant.

Officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of E. Biddle St. on Thursday for reports of a dead baby.

An infant was found dead, and police say they are investigating this case as a “suspicious death” at this time.

The cause of death is not yet known.

No further details have been released at this time.

