BELCAMP, Md. (WJZ) — Police are responding to a report of a stabbing in Harford County on Thursday.

Detectives are on the scene of a domestic-related homicide by stabbing in the 1300 block of Jervis Square in Belcamp.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old victim with a stab wound to the upper body. They immediately gave medical care until medics took the victim, identified as Gary Bernard Williams, of the same address as above, to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

He was later pronounced dead at the medical center.

Patrol deputies identified a 15-year-old boy as the suspect and took him into custody.

The victim and the suspect are brothers.

Preliminary information found that the two were in an argument when the suspect stabbed Williams with a knife.

The suspect is currently being interviewed with the Criminal Investigations Division, his charging is to be determined.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

