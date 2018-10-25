BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced Thursday the board has accepted both the findings and recommendations in a report compiled by the eight-member commission investigating the culture of University of Maryland, College Park football program.

The board has made no final decisions regarding personnel, the statement said Thursday. They will continue their deliberations Friday afternoon.

Board Chair Brady released a statement with the announcement Thursday:

Since the tragic death of Jordan McNair and the allegations that subsequently surfaced regarding the culture of the University of Maryland, College Park football program, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents has been committed to uncovering every possible fact, making any and all decisions necessary to safeguard the well-being of student-athletes across the state, and to sharing transparently what we learn and decide.

“This process involved both an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding death of Mr. McNair by Dr. Rod Walters and, separately, an independent commission to investigate the culture of the university’s football program.

“The board accepts the commission’s report and findings with deep respect and gratitude for the thorough and deliberate manner in which its members went about their work. This excellent report provides the board and the people of Maryland a much more complete window into the culture of the football program and athletics department.

“The board also accepts the independent commission’s recommendations for reforming the UMCP athletics department, including recommendations related to the strength and conditioning program and the adoption of an independent medical model.

“We will work with UMCP and every campus in the system to ensure that these recommendations are promptly implemented and that the changes are closely monitored over the coming months and years. We hope and expect these reforms will result in an environment that is more supportive of the needs of student-athletes in Maryland and, ultimately, across the nation. Going forward, we must ensure that the University of Maryland, College Park football program operates at the highest possible level consistent with our values.

‘We can never forget that the death of a young man, Jordan McNair, precipitated this review and we must strive to do everything possible to ensure it never happens again.”