By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a cold, clear and frosty start, clouds have moved back into the area Thursday night.

A storm will develop off the east coast Friday, and bring windy and rainy conditions to the entire region by the afternoon and evening.

There is a good shot at anywhere between .75″ and 1.50″ of rain, which will taper off by Saturday afternoon.

Winds may reach over 30 to nearly 40 mph during Friday late night and Saturday morning. Needless to say, it will not be the most pleasant of days!

Some sun will return on Sunday, but a few more showers may develop later in the day.

Drier air will return next week, along with a slight uptick in our temperatures. Stay dry and enjoy the weekend!

