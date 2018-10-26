CHARLES CO., Md. (WJZ) — At least 13 student were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after the school bus they were on was involved in a crash with a dump truck Friday morning.

The crash involved a school bus and dump truck at Mattawoman Beantown Rd. and Poplar Hill Rd.

Charles County Volunteer Fire/EMS reports there were 13 student who were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No word on if there were any additional injuries.

Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and EMS are on the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus and dump truck at Mattawoman Beantown Road and Poplar Hill Road pic.twitter.com/kmMninFqae — Charles Co Volunteer Fire/EMS (@ccvolfireems) October 26, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook