CHARLES CO., Md. (WJZ) — At least 13 student were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after the school bus they were on was involved in a crash with a dump truck Friday morning.
The crash involved a school bus and dump truck at Mattawoman Beantown Rd. and Poplar Hill Rd.
Charles County Volunteer Fire/EMS reports there were 13 student who were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No word on if there were any additional injuries.
