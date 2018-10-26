ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Begins In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has died after a report of a shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashburton Street at around 6:55 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived, they found the 22-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

