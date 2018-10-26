BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s an annual tradition that highlights the arts in Charm City.

“Baltimore is a great city, there are so many positive things going on throughout the year so we use Free Fall Baltimore to recognize them,” said Tracy Baskerville with Baltimore Office of Promotion of the Arts.

Every October, the BOPA, with support from BGE, provides hundreds of free events, giving people access to new opportunities.

“Maybe go to a workshop you haven’t gone to before, a theatre, there’s everything from dance we want people to sample it so maybe for the rest of the year you’ll think about it and try to go at a different time of the year,” Baskerville said.

The National Aquarium is one of the many attractions featured in the Free Fall Baltimore lineup.

National Aquarium Offering Free Admission For ‘Free Fall Friday Night’

“We recognize for some families locally this might be a little too much to ask for a family of four to visit during normal hours so we want to make sure we provide free opportunities like Free Fall Baltimore and events like Pay What You Want Day and Dollar Day in fall as well,” said Emma Wesoloski, National Aquarium Director of Marketing.

It’s a free invitation to explore this aquatic treasure, even if it’s just for one night.

“We hope that families that come here even if it’s for free or reduced admission, even if that’s not the reason they come here, that they get an opportunity to really be inspired by our animals and think about how their actions inspire the environment,” Wesolowski said.

A free fall time celebration that encourages people to experience Baltimore’s culture, attractions and character. For a full list of activities visit their website freefallbaltimore.org.

The program ends October 31.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook