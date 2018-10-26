BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A gun was found hidden by a student outside a Baltimore elementary school Friday.

Baltimore County Public Schools released a statement on the incident at Calverton Elementary/Middle School, saying a staff member recovered the gun outside, and school police responded immediately and the weapon was not used to threaten anyone.

“Today, a staff member recovered a gun outside Calverton Elementary/Middle School, where it reportedly had been hidden by a student. It was quickly secured, and school police responded immediately. The weapon was not inside the building, and it was not used to threaten anyone. Students connected with this incident will receive consequences in accordance with the district’s code of conduct and the law. “

