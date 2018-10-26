ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A new horror movie from a local filmmaker explores the legend of Ellicott City’s ‘Peeping Tom’.

The movie, “Butterfly Kisses” is now available for download on Amazon, Comcast and to buy at Barnes and Noble, Best Buy, or almost anywhere where films are sold or streamed.

“If you come here to Ilchester Tunnel at exactly midnight and can stare down the length of the tunnel for one hour without blinking, until he’s nose to nose with you and scares you to death,” said Erik Kristopher Myers, the filmmaker said.

That’s the legend at the center of “Butterfly Kisses”. Myers’ film has been shown at festivals around the country and Canada, won 14 awards, and was released Tuesday and is already number one on Amazon in the Fantasy category.

It takes place in Myers’ hometown, Ellicott City.

“This film is very much a celebration of our shared culture and heritage of this region,” Myers said.

“Butterfly Kisses” is really two movies. One uses actors, the other, real people. Many are local, and many are from the film community.

Myers calls it a homage to his hometown.

“And the intent is to scare us out of our minds? Out of our wigs, whatever else you’ve got,” Myers said.

