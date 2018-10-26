BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 87,000 Marylanders cast their ballots on the first day of early voting.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, 87.409 people headed to the polls on Thursday. The is up from the 42,880 who voted on the first day of early voting in 2014.

Montgomery County led the way with 14,220, and Baltimore County and Prince George’s County had more than 12,000 voters turn out.

Baltimore City saw 6,303 take part in the first day of early voting.

There were some complications, including one polling place being shut down temporarily because of a suspicious package in the parking lot.

Suspicious Package Temporarily Closed Maryland Early Voting Location

There are 79 early voting locations across the state, including 7 polling sites in Baltimore and at least one in each county.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook