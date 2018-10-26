PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police Department officer accused of raping a woman during a traffic stop has been indicted on rape charges.

Ryan Macklin was indicted on first and second-degree rape, misconduct in office, and other related charges.

According to police, Macklin pulled over a vehicle on University Boulevard in Langley Park back on Oct. 11.

During the traffic stop, Macklin reportedly forced the woman to perform a sex act while they were sitting in her car in a nearby parking lot.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to force an individual to engage in sexual activity against their will,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said in a release. “The fact that this uniformed officer, who took an oath to protect and serve his community, used his police powers to intimidate and attack a defenseless woman is not only unlawful, but it violates the trust of this community as well as the trust of the hundreds of men and women in uniform who work tirelessly to keep us safe.”

