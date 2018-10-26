BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority Police will be increasing its impaired driving enforcement patrols starting Friday.

The enforcement efforts will focus on impaired, distracted, and aggressive drivers, according to the MDTA. The patrols are scheduled to run from Oct. 26-Oct. 31.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, drunk-driving deaths on Halloween have been rising over the years. From 2012-2016 there were 168 deaths involved with drunk-driving on Halloween night.

MDTA Police urges that anyone planning on going out for a night of drinking on Halloween either find themselves a designated driver, call a taxi or ride-share service like Lyft or Uber, or take public transportation.

So far, MDTA Police have made 716 impaired-driving arrests this year.

