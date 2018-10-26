(WJZ) — Friday, investigators uncovered more about Cesar Sayoc’s criminal history including his connection to Maryland and the contact he had with a former WJZ reporter.

Former WJZ reporter Rochelle Ritchie said she complained to Twitter about the suspect after he threatened her on a social media platform.

Ritchie, who’s currently a regular political analyst on Fox News said Sayoc sent her a threatening tweet two weeks ago.

“Even when I saw this morning that he had been arrested and I saw his photo going across, it never crossed my mind that guy is the guy that reached out to you,” Ritchie said.

Part of the tweet read “Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave home.”

“When I saw it, it really freaked me out because I live in Manhattan, I live in Harlem and so the places where a lot of these pipe bombs are being sent are in New York City, not too far from where I live and so it really really concerned me especially for my family,” Ritchie said.

The FBI said Sayoc used the US mail as his personal delivery service for more than a dozen homemade bombs. Among the intended high profile targets was Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Florida Man Arrested In Connection With Package Bombs Identified

Wednesday, US Capitol Police intercepted one of the packages at a Maryland facility. Throughout a fast-moving investigation, the FBI said agents retrieved vital clues including a fingerprint and a possible DNA link.

“This is phenomenal work with the greatest pressure under an incredibly tight timeframe,” says Christopher Wray, the FBI Director

Sayoc was convicted in 2002 in Florida for threatening to throw a bomb at a utility representative.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook