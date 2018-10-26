COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights group’s study concludes far-right extremists have ramped up an anti-Semitic wave of harassment against Jewish journalists and political candidates ahead of next month’s U.S. midterm elections.

A report released Friday by the Anti-Defamation League says its researchers analyzed more than 7.5 million Twitter messages from Aug. 31 to Sept. 17 and found nearly 30 percent of the accounts repeatedly tweeting derogatory terms about Jews appeared to be automated “bots.”

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros was a leading subject of harassing tweets.

Soros, a Hungarian-born Jew demonized by right-wing conspiracy theorists, is among the prominent Democrats who had pipe bombs sent to them this week.

The report says the study shows online disinformation and abuse is disproportionately targeting Jews in the U.S. “during this crucial political moment.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)