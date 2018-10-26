EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A teacher was killed and another person is in critical condition after an early morning crash in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

Police say the multi-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 a.m., on Solomons Island Rd. near Virginia Ave. in Edgewater.

A Mitsubishi Eclipse was southbound on Solomons Island Rd., when the driver lost control and crossed in front of a northbound Toyota minivan.

The minivan struck the Mitsubishi before sideswiping a Lincoln Navigator that was also northbound.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, identified as 44-year-old Heather Marie Waibel, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in critical condition, while the driver of the Navigator was not injured.

The principal of Southern High School sent a letter home to parents that Waibel “was an integral part of our school and school community.”

“Ms. Waibel had been a member of our school staff since 2011. She was an outstanding math teacher who also served as the adviser to our National Honor Society. She was passionate about teaching and inspired a love for math in everyone with whom she interacted,” Kathryn Feuerherd said in the letter.

Counselors and school psychologists were available for students who needed them.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

