BELCAMP, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the 15-year-old accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Harford County on Thursday.

Tylek Dayvon Williams has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with an intent to Injure, and reckless endangerment.

He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Belcamp Teen Accused Of Killing Older Brother In Stabbing

Police said Williams is the one who called 911 after he allegedly stabbed his 18-year-old brother, Gary Bernard Williams, in the chest with a large kitchen knife. Investigators believe the brothers were arguing before the deadly encounter.

Crews lined around the 1300 block of Jervis Square in Belcamp on Thursday.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim and immediately gave medical care. Williams was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Patrol deputies identified Tylek Williams as the suspect and took him into custody.

Back in July, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the home for the same suspect. He was admitted to a facility for a mental health evaluation.

Officials said there was also another call in 2013.

