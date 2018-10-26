ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Begins In Maryland
Baltimore County-(WJZ) A multi-vehicle crash killed 2 people on Thursday, October 25th.

It happened around 9:30 in the evening on I-83 south of Old York Road.

According to Maryland State Police, a man driving a Dodge truck crossed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer. It then hit an SUV, sending it over the guardrail. While the Dodge was in the road and disabled, it was hit by a Toyota Prius,

The driver of the Dodge and a passenger in the SUV died on the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The southbound lanes of I-83 were closed at MD 439 as a result of this accident.

State Police are still investigating the cause of this accident.

 

 

