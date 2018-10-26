ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Begins In Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Following the death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair, an internal report finds there is not a toxic culture inside the program, but there are systemic issues.

Friday, head football coach DJ Durkin, athletic director Damon Evans and University President Wallace Loh spoke before the University of Maryland Board of Regents at a private meeting in Baltimore.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, the Board of Regents will determine if they will keep their jobs in the wake of McNair’s heatstroke death.

