MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Friday evening in Howard County.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m., troopers responded on a report that a pedestrian was struck on eastbound I-70 in the area of Howard County/Carroll County line in Mount Airy, Md.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman was driving east on I-70 when her white Volvo crashed into the guard wires in the median, for unknown reasons.

The victim got out of her vehicle and tried to cross eastbound I-70 and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the scene by Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

Because of the crash, eastbound I-70 is partially closed.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

