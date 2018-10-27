Pittsburgh, Pa (WJZ/AP)– Police in Pittsburgh say 3 officers have been shot and there are at least 8 dead in a shooting at a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill Neighborhood.

The suspect, who is only described as a white male, has surrendered to police after an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, has a heavily Jewish population.

CBS affiliate KDKA has live coverage for the shooting.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/heavy-police-presence-near-synagogue-in-pittsburgh-as-active-shooter-reported-today-live-updates-2018-10-27/

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)