CARROLL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 43-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 8 p.m., on Route 140 near Center St. in Westminster.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2017 Dodge pick-up was eastbound on Route 140 with a green light at Center St., when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as Valerie R. Groce, was transported to Carroll Hospital Center with life threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday.

The four occupants of the 2017 Dodge pick-up truck were not injured.

The investigation into this crash is continuing, but authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor for the driver of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 386-5900.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook