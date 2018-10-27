BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help to find a Good Samaritan who dropped off a stray cat that later tested positive for rabies.

The man dropped off the stray cat at Westview Animal Hospital on Johnnycake Road in Gwynn Oak at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Health officials say the man said he had been scratched by cat, and exposure to rabies could result in death.

The man who dropped off the cat is described as 35 to 40 years of age with curly brown hair and wearing a red shirt.

The health department is asking the man, or anyone who may have been exposed to the cat between Oct. 11 and 25, to call 410-832-7182 over the weekend and after 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. The number to call during regular business hours is 410-887-5963. You can also contact police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook