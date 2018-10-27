ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Begins In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCollege Football
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs

Manitowoc, WI (WTMJ) — The Lakeshore Humane Society gave love and attention to an abandoned and abused dog as she passed away.

In a Facebook post, the organization posted pictures of the forgotten hound they named Mabel.

According to the post, Mabel was found in a ditch along Highway Q “emaciated, riddled with ball bullets and dying of cancer.”

Lakeshore Humane Society says they gave her all the care they could as she passed away.

“She was safe, warm, and surrounded by love as she passed away peacefully earlier today,” the post went on to say.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s