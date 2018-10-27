BREAKING NEWSPITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING LIVE COVERAGE
BLADENSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland county say the deaths of two men with gunshot wounds and found at a house do not appear to be random acts.

A Prince George’s County police spokesman said Saturday by email that more information will be available early next week about the deaths at a home in the East Riverdale community, located between Greenbelt and Bladensburg.

The police department said officers arrived at the homicide scene Friday and found one dead man in front of the home and the other dead man inside. Detectives there were trying to develop suspects and a motive.

