BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 27-year-old man.

Patrick Brooks was last heard from at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say he could be driving an orange 2017 Chevy Sonic.

Anyone with inflammation on Brooks is asked to call 911.

