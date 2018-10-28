BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leaders in both religious and political circles in Baltimore are coming forward to offer support and their thoughts on the tragedy at a synagogue in Pennsylvania.

The Baltimore Jewish Council calls this event their worst fears realized, and although they are shaken by what happened in Pittsburgh, they aren’t standing alone.

A Baltimore Hebrew congregation was an unshakable spirit of resolve on Sunday.

“Hate can have no place in our country. No place whatsoever,” said U.S. Senator Ben Cardin. “We need to make that clear, not just by our deeds, but also by the words we use.”

The Baltimore Jewish community remembered 11 people killed during prayer service in Pittsburgh.

Coming together to reassure their congregation, and show they won’t be intimidated by hate.

“We’re all feeling vulnerable. The Jewish community is feeling vulnerable and worried, and we really appreciate the support we have from law enforcement, from elected officials, and quite frankly, from our friends and neighbors who aren’t Jewish,” said Howard Libit, with the Baltimore Jewish Council.

Sunday afternoon, at Baltimore’s Holocaust Memorial, support came from many faiths.

“You can’t just come out to something when it directly relates to you. You’ve gotta support the community around you, and understand that everybody’s freedom and security and well-being rides on everyone else,” said supporter Jakob McKinney.

A rally allowed a platform to move forward, and stand in defiance against anti-Semitism, and to mourn together.

“It was important, not so much for what was said, but the opportunity to hug, and to talk, and to sing, and just kind of share our feelings about the tragedy,” said George Henschel, with the Kol Halev Synagogue.

A community searching for shoulders to lean on after a tragedy that could have happened anywhere.

The Baltimore Jewish Council says city, county, and state police had extra patrols in place at Maryland synagogues within an hour of Saturday’s shooting, and are continuing extra patrols although there are no specific threats.

