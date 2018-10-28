Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has ordered all flags across Maryland fly at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.
Hogan put out a statement on Twitter, saying in part:
“[Saturday’s] senseless acts of violence against members of the Jewish faith as they peacefully practiced their religion is despicable and sickening. Maryland stands in solidarity with the Jewish community here at home and across the nation. Together, we are stronger than hate.”
