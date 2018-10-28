ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has ordered all flags across Maryland fly at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

Flags fly at half staff across our state to honor the victims of the horrific shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and for their families and loved ones. We also pay tribute to the first responders whose heroic actions saved countless lives. pic.twitter.com/hN8gdhi9At — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 28, 2018

Hogan put out a statement on Twitter, saying in part:

“[Saturday’s] senseless acts of violence against members of the Jewish faith as they peacefully practiced their religion is despicable and sickening. Maryland stands in solidarity with the Jewish community here at home and across the nation. Together, we are stronger than hate.”

