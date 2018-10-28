BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the Good Samaritan who dropped off a stray cat that later tested positive for rabies, and let him know about its condition.

The man dropped off the stray cat at Westview Animal Hospital on Johnnycake Road in Gwynn Oak at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

After being dropped off, that cat tested positive for rabies. Health officials wanted to get in contact with the man who dropped that cat off and let him know about the cat’s condition.

Health officials say the man said he had been scratched by cat, and exposure to rabies could result in death.

The man who dropped off the cat is described as 35 to 40 years of age with curly brown hair and wearing a red shirt.

