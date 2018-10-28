  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Local TV

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the Good Samaritan who dropped off a stray cat that later tested positive for rabies, and let him know about its condition.

The man dropped off the stray cat at Westview Animal Hospital on Johnnycake Road in Gwynn Oak at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

After being dropped off, that cat tested positive for rabies. Health officials wanted to get in contact with the man who dropped that cat off and let him know about the cat’s condition.

1027goodsamaritan1 Good Samaritan Who Dropped Off Stray Cat That Tested Positive For Rabies Identified

Health officials say the man said he had been scratched by cat, and exposure to rabies could result in death.

1027rabiescat Good Samaritan Who Dropped Off Stray Cat That Tested Positive For Rabies Identified

The man who dropped off the cat is described as 35 to 40 years of age with curly brown hair and wearing a red shirt.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s