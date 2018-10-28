ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have released a sketch of a suspect who attacked and robbed a woman who was jogging in Anne Arundel County Sunday morning.

The victim told police she was jogging near the intersection of Indian Dr. and Candlewick Court just before 7:35 a.m., when she was approached by a man who started talking to her.

The woman continued jogging, but she said the man then tried to grab her.

There was a struggle between the two, and when the victim yelled out for help, the suspect grabbed her headphones and ran away.

Several officers, K-9 units, and a police helicopter searched the area, but they were unable to find the suspect.

