BOWIE, Md. (AP) — The location of a memorial for a journalist killed in the Maryland newsroom attack in June wasn’t lost on friends or those he covered.

The plaque remembering John McNamara and dedicated Saturday resides in the press area at the back of the Bowie City Council chambers. But many people at the dedication noted the veteran reporter was well-known for sitting in the front row.

McNamara and four other colleagues were killed when police said a gunman with a grudge against the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis blasted his way into the newsroom. McNamara had moved recently to a sister publication, the Bowie Blade-News.

Bowie Mayor G. Frederick Robinson said Saturday he and McNamara developed a friendship during his time covering the town. McNamara’s widow thanked Bowie for embracing her husband.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)