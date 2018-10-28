Prince George’s Co., MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on eastbound Route 50 in Prince George’s County.

Troopers were called to Route 50 in the area of Maryland Route 410 around 4 a.m. this morning for a report of two crashes. The first occurred when the driver of a silver Pontiac Grand Am lost control of the their vehicle and struck the jersey wall.

Investigators believe a female good Samaritan stopped to assist the first victim but was struck while exiting her vehicle by a male driving an Infiniti G37.

The female was declared deceased at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

The 37-year-old driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene but was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.

