OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) – The National Federation of the Blind is suing Walmart, saying the stores’ self-checkout kiosks don’t fully comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Baltimore Sun reports that three blind Maryland residents are named in the federal lawsuit filed Oct. 25, including a woman who says a Walmart worker in Owings Mills, Maryland, selected cash back and took $40 without her knowledge.

Walmart says that the worker is no longer with the company as a result, and it does not tolerate discrimination.

