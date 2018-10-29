ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The plaintiffs in a decades-long legal battle over the Baltimore city jail’s conditions are seeking to extend their 2016 settlement with the state of Maryland, citing “overwhelming evidence” of noncompliance.

The Daily Record reports a motion filed Oct. 25 wants to exercise an enforcement mechanism established in the 2016 settlement to extend the agreement from June 2020 to June 2022.

The case was first filed in 1971. The 2016 settlement required improvements to intake procedures, plans of care, medication management, disability accommodation and record keeping.

The plaintiffs, represented by multiple groups including the ACLU National Prison Project, accuse the defendants of moving at a “glacial pace of compliance.”

The motion pointed to a detainee with insufficient medical documentation who died this summer.

The report didn’t include comment from the defendants.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s