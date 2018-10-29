LANDOVER HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning after she stopped to help a driver who was involved in a crash in Prince George’s County.

According to Maryland State Police, Jhonna Nicole Caballero of Crofton was struck and killed along eastbound Route 50 near Route 410 just before 4 a.m.

Woman Killed After Stopping To Aid Motorist On Maryland Road

Caballero stopped to help the driver of a silver Pontiac Grand Am lost control of the their vehicle and struck the jersey wall.

Moments after she left her vehicle she was struck by an Infiniti G37

Caballero was declared dead at the scene.

Troopers responded to the crash site and the 37-year-old driver of the Infiniti was arrested. The Springdale, Md. man was not identified as he’s awaiting charges. Police believe he may have been driving under the influence.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook