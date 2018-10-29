ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
By Kimberly Eiten
Filed Under:Baltimore, Hate Crimes, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday’s attack on the Jewish community is the deadliest in U.S. history, but hardly isolated.

The numbers show that reports of anti-Semitic hate crimes and hate crimes in general are climbing nationwide and in Maryland.

Hidden biases are coming out of the shadows across the country, exemplified in a sharp uptick in bomb threats, social media threats, vandalism, and anti-Semitic rallies.

“The rising number of anti-Semitic incidents that we’ve seen have been more property based,” said Howard Libit, with the Baltimore Jewish Council. “It’s graffiti. It’s a sign being marked up. It’s a broken window. It’s walking into a neighborhood and finding swastikas painted on cars. Things like that.”

Libit says bias often surfaces in the form of vandalism, but Saturday brought the deadliest attack on Jewish Americans in the nation’s history.

“It’s almost beyond comprehension,” Libit said.

Maryland Sees Increase In Hate Crimes Reported In 2017

The Anti-Defamation League reports a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents nationwide last year compared to 2016.

That’s the biggest spike since 1979, and those incidents occurred in every state for the first time in seven years.

In Maryland, attacks were not limited to religious institutions.

In Crofton, two teenagers were arrested for hanging a noose outside a middle school.

Posters plastered on the University of Maryland campus read “America is a white nation.”

Those appeared months after a white UMD student allegedly stabbed a black college student while he was visiting campus.

Richard Collins died days before he would have graduated from Bowie State.

It’s one of the most violent of the 398 hate crimes Maryland State Police recorded in 2017.

Jonathan Greenblatt with the ADL says a polarized environment is fueling the problem.

“We see people bringing a kind of toxicity into the political conversations that we’ve never seen before,” Greenblatt said.

The ADL also reports that online attacks against Jewish Americans have risen during the midterm elections.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s