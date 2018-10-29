BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations are in order for former figure skating world champion and Maryland native Kimmie Meissner.
She recently got engaged!
The Bel Air native posted touching photo and message on her Instagram page over the weekend announcing the good news.
Four and a half years ago, this guy asked me out, I said yes. Three months later he asked me to be his girlfriend, I said yes. He’s asked me to travel with him, laugh and cry with him, rock climb, scuba dive, and everything in between with him and I always say yes. So last night when he asked me to be his forever, I said yes. ❤️💍 Such a perfect night filled with love, happiness, and family!! #engaged
Meissner placed sixth in the 2006 Olympics and won the world championship later that year.
She currently coaches young figure skaters.
