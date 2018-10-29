ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations are in order for former figure skating world champion and Maryland native Kimmie Meissner.

She recently got engaged!

The Bel Air native posted touching photo and message on her Instagram page over the weekend announcing the good news.

Meissner placed sixth in the 2006 Olympics and won the world championship later that year.

She currently coaches young figure skaters.

