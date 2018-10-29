ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Baltimore County Monday evening.

This shooting happened in the 2400 block of Cleanleigh Dr.

The Baltimore County Police Department says the officer was transported to a hospital as “Priority 2,” and the suspect was taken as a “Priority 1” patient.

No further details have been released at this time.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. WE HAVE A CREW ON SCENE AND WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE THIS STORY WITH THE LATEST INFORMATION.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s