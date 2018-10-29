ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Gun Trace Task Force

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer charged in connection with the police corruption case that’s roiled Baltimore is headed to trial.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Eric Troy Snell has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine. His trial in U.S. District Court is set to begin Monday.

Snell was a Baltimore police officer from 2005 to 2008, before joining the Philadelphia force in 2014.

He’s accused of conspiring with former Gun Trace Task Force member Detective Jemell Rayam, who’s pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and became a government cooperator. Snell told arresting officers last year that he and Rayam gambled together, and the money deposited into Rayam’s account was just a loan.

Philadelphia police say Snell was fired “some time ago.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s