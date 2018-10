DEALE, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department are looking for 94-year-old Thomas Clark Jr.

Clark was last seen at his residence at Drum Point Road on Sunday at 11 a.m.

He has gray hair, brown eyes, and is driving a 2006 Blue Dodge Dakota.

Police and family are concerned for Thomas’ welfare.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (410) 222-8610.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook