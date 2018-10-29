COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland Board of Regent has released the full report compiled by the eight-member commission investigating the culture of University of Maryland football program following the death of Jordan McNair.

The university’s football program has been under scrutiny since the death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair back in June.

This investigation was prompted by explosive reports that described coaches as demeaning and intimidating.

The nearly 200-page report finds the program’s culture did not cause McNair’s death, but problems festered within the program because too many players feared speaking out.

USM Board Of Regents Accepts Independent Commission Report, Recommendations

Last week, the board accepted both the findings and recommendations in the report.

Read the full report below:

Independent Investigation UMD Footbal by WJZ on Scribd