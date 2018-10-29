ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are looking for the man who attacked and then tried to sexually assault a 19-year-old woman on her morning jog in Severn over the weekend.

The victim managed to get away.

The attack took place within a few blocks of her home in the Orchards Townhome community, at 7:35 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim told her father the man crossed to her side of the street and grabbed her.

“He pulled her arms and she couldn’t pull away,” the victim’s father said. “He held both her arms. I taught her how to break free, but he held both her arms. He wouldn’t let her go. He pulled her clothes. He said, ‘You’re going to come with me.'”

Police released a sketch of the suspect. He’s wanted for attempted sexual assault and robbery.

The woman told her father the man groped her and attempted to rape her.

“I won’t get explicit about it, but it was very bad. When she started yelling out my name, ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy,’ he got scared and he took her headphones and he ran,” he said.

A police search of the area failed to turn up any clues. Officers were canvassing the neighborhood on Monday, knocking on doors and handing out flyers. Police are appealing to the public for help.

“If you see something, say something,” said Anne Arundel Co. PD Sgt Jackie Davis. “Even if you think it might be trivial, let us be the judges of that. Definitely call in any tips you think you may have even if it’s something little. It is not wasting our time. Let us look into it,”

