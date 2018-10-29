ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Halloween

BALTIMORE (WJZ/KYW) — Would it be easier for you if Halloween were on a Saturday and not just on whichever date Oct. 31 lands?

The Halloween & Costume Association wants to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

Ahead Of Halloween, Police Warn Parents Of Colorful Meth Pills That Look Like Candy

They say eliminating Halloween from falling on a school night would ensure for a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

The petition, “Join the Saturday Halloween Movement,” cites darkness as its main safety concern and believes starting the celebration earlier in the day could keep kids safer.

According to the petition, 82 percent of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume, 63 percent of children don’t carry a flashlight while they trick-or-treat, 65 percent of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their children, and 70 percent of parents don’t accompany their children during trick-or-treating.

The group hopes to get at least 10,000 signatures. They currently have more than 7,500 signatures.

These Virginia Towns Can Jail, Fine Children Over 12 Who Trick-Or-Treat

In Maryland, there are several kid-friendly events on the Saturday before Halloween.

These Virginia Towns Can Jail, Fine Children Over 12 Who Trick-Or-Treat

Some communities even have a Halloween night curfew.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s