Filed Under:Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say a construction worker fell off a truck that then ran him over and killed him.

News outlets cite a Virginia State Police release that says 43-year-old Toney Darnell Saunders Jr. was a passenger on a construction truck carrying road cones and barrels in a work zone on Interstate 64 on Sunday night.

Police say he lost his footing and fell onto the road from the truck’s cargo area. The truck then backed over him.

Saunders died at the scene.

The vehicle is owned by Spivey Rental Inc. No charges have been announced.

