BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot overnight in Baltimore.

Baltimore Police said they reported to the 400 block of South Bentalou Street at about 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Once there, officers found a 28 year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police also said they were dispatched 1300 block of Bonaparte Avenue for reports of a shooting around 2:47 a.m. Monday. Another adult male was suffering from gunshot wounds at that location.

Neither victim’s identity was released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221.

If you wish to remain anonymous, the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line number is 1-866-7LOCKUP.

