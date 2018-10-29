UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police arrested 25-year-old Amanda Hooker on Monday after investigators say she set her mother’s mobile home on fire.

After receiving two 911 calls about a woman destroying her mother’s property and a subsequent a fire, emergency crews responded to a mobile park on Marlboro Pike a little before 1 a.m. where they saw flames coming from the mobile home.

The fire was extinguished without incident after causing an estimated $80,000 in damages.

After determining she was the cause of the fire, investigators arrested Hooker and took her to the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro.

Hooker is charged with first-and-second-degree arson and first-and-second-degree malicious burning.

