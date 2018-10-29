BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds gathered across Maryland and Washington D.C. to pay their respects to the lives lost during a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend.

A vigil in Howard County was so large, a separate service was held outside.

Among the hundreds in attendance were members of the Squirrel Hill community, as well as some who knew the victims.

The victims are gone but never to be forgotten.

“We remember Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, David Rosenthal, Cecil Rosenthal, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, Irving Younger.”

Eleven candles meant to represent the victims killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill.

An interfaith vigil was held at the Beth Shalom Congregation in Howard County. It was so large, a separate service took place outside the synagogue.

“Hate will not prevail,” said Bonnie Bricker, of Howard County.

Inside, mourners like Bricker were in solidarity with the Squirrel Hill community after what’s being labeled the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history.

“I just sent to my heart to them,” Bricker added.

Howard County police were also a clear presence at Monday evening’s service.

A reality that Chanie Baron, who grew up in Squirrel Hill, says is now the part of the world we live in.

“It seems hard to fathom that a synagogue can’t leave it’s doors open, can’t worship freely without these concerns,” Baron said.

During the service, Rabbi Susan Goldman asked those in attendance if anyone knew the victims to stand.

Lori and Wendy Cohen both rose.

“We knew of the brothers Cecil and David, who went Shul every Saturday,” Lori Cohen said.

“Cecil was there every day, opening the doors, saying hello, asking you your name, asking you if you had a good day,” Wendy Cohen added.

Another vigil was held at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

“There’s fear, there’s anger, there’s sadness,” said Rabbi Eric Abbot, of Johns Hopkins Hillel.

And in Washington D.C., a similar turnout at a synagogue. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was among the speakers.

“No words can possibly ease the overwhelming sense of grief,” Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan also ordered the state flags to be put at half-staff. ‘

