UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police arrested a 25-year-old woman after investigators say she set her mother’s mobile home on fire.

Amanda Hooker has been charged with first and second-degree arson and first and second-degree malicious burning in this case.

After receiving two 911 calls about a fire and woman destroying her mother’s property, emergency crews responded to a mobile park on Marlboro Pike a little before 1 a.m.

Responding firefighters saw flames coming from the mobile home. The fire was extinguished without incident after causing an estimated $80,000 in damages.

After determining Hooker was the cause of the fire, investigators arrested her and took her to the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro.

