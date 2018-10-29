ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson Arrest, Baltimore, Local TV

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police arrested a 25-year-old woman after investigators say she set her mother’s mobile home on fire.

Amanda Hooker has been charged with first and second-degree arson and first and second-degree malicious burning in this case.

After receiving two 911 calls about a fire and woman destroying her mother’s property, emergency crews responded to a mobile park on Marlboro Pike a little before 1 a.m.

Responding firefighters saw flames coming from the mobile home. The fire was extinguished without incident after causing an estimated $80,000 in damages.

After determining Hooker was the cause of the fire, investigators arrested her and took her to the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro.

amanda hooker of upper marlboro Maryland Woman Arrested For Setting Fire To Mothers Mobile Home

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s