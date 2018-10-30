ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Officers responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday night in Annapolis.

At around 7:48 p.m., officers went to the unit block of Bens Drive, and once they arrived, they found a man outside.

The man looked to have been shot, police say. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the detectives at 410-260-3439.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

This story is developing.

